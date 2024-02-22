Kamupira’s journey from art instructor to assistant curator

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

DORIS Kamupira is the assistant curator of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo. She is also the hidden force behind some of the most acclaimed art exhibitions in the city. Her work has earned the Gallery two out of three nominations for the Visual Arts Awards at the 22nd National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The Namas will take place this Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) under the theme: “Kwan22.”

Among the exhibitions that Kamupira curated are “Pamoyo Sihlengeni”, a solo show by Sinqobile Shamie Dube, and “Connections,” a group show that she co-curated with Hajee Ismail Mposa.

Kamupira told Chronicle Showbiz that she owes her success to God and her team.

“What I can say is it could not have been possible without God leading first. The National Gallery team worked tirelessly to see us receive this nomination. It was always team work in these displays and I am so grateful for the support of the gallery and its partners, my family members and the artists who trusted us with their work,” she said.

Curators are often overlooked in the art world, where the spotlight usually falls on the artists or the directors. But Kamupira has proven her skills and passion for art by curating exhibitions that tackle various social and cultural issues. Last year, she curated Bokani Tshidzu’s debut exhibition, which focused on maternal health and marriage.

Kamupira has a Master’s Degree in Philosophy of Art and an Honours Degree in Fine Arts from Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology.

She studied at the former British American Tobacco (BAT) Visual Art Studio, now known as the National Gallery School of Visual Art and Design. She also has a Certificate in Design from Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts (Ziva).

Kamupira has participated in several local and international exhibitions and workshops, such as the Beijing Biennale 2021 and the Dubai Expo 2022. She has won several awards, including the third prize in the exhibition “Blood Relatives” at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in 2018.

Kamupira has been working in the field of art for over 15 years as an art educator. She started as a visual artist and became an art instructor at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe School of Visual Art and Design (NGZVAD).

She has curated shows from open calls, organised group shows and displayed permanent collections. She is a heroine who deserves more recognition for her contributions to the art scene. Will she win the Visual Arts Award this year? Only time will tell. —@MbuleloMpofu