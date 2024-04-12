Ketala undergoes surgery

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN defender Nelson Ketala earlier this week underwent successful surgery on his right knee amid revelations that if he does recover well, he will be registered for the second-half of the season.

Gamecocks did not register the pacey defender before the start of the 2024 season as they waited for him to go under the knife.

“We are happy to say our team doctor told us that it was a successful operation. Now he is rehabilitating, he is a great player and we will patiently wait to see if he will be able to come back. He is a natural fighter.

“If he recovers well, we will register him for the second-half of the season. We did not register him before the start of the season because we needed the doctors to give him maximum attention,” said Chicken Inn head Joey Antipas.

Gamecocks also have veteran midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu in their treatment room.

Kutinyu, a combative player who is gifted with the ability to venture upfront and score crucial goals, was also not registered for the first-half of the season owing to a nose injury.

Asked about their preparations for the game against Greenfuel set for tomorrow at Luveve Stadium, Antipas said: “We have been preparing well, getting ready for our game against Greenfuel. We are smarting from a defeat against Manica Diamonds. Everyone knows what happened there but that is now water under the bridge. We have to come up with a plan to overcome Greenfuel. We have to give it our all if we are to win the match.”

In the five games they have played so far, Chicken Inn have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Gamecocks are in position 10, tied on six points with CAPS United, Dynamos, ZPC Kariba and Arenel Movers.

Last season, which was Greenfuel’s debut in the country’s elite football league, the two teams played two one-all draws at Luveve Stadium and in Chisumbanje. -@FungaiMuderere