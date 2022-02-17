Keyboardist Anora Keyz releases debut song

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL keyboardist Brian Arnold Madondo also known as Anora Keyz has released his debut single titled Nomthandazo.

The Emganwini resident joined forces with rapper Rodney “Ngadlangadla” Mpofu who is one half of the Killemol duo, for the love song acapella.

The song was released on Saturday and has been plastered across social media platforms and YouTube.

The 19-year-old singer told Chronicle Showbiz how it all began for him.

“Music has always been in the family, not big artistes but people who really loved and enjoyed the art. My uncle taught me to play different instruments but when I touched the black and white keys of a keyboard, I fell in love with the sound and hence the name Anora Keys.

“I started performing at an early age, between 10 and 11 years of age at weddings and playing in churches. I, later on, discovered that I could sing. That was before I met Urban Chords, a producer from Emganwini who has had songs played on the radio who then linked me up with one of the most creative acts in Bulawayo, Killemol Ngadlangadla and we came up with this beautiful sound,” he said.

He said he is inspired by Samthing Soweto, Sino Smolo and other Jazz and Afro-pop acts as “they get my blood pumping up.”

The song Nomthandazo articulates a love tale where a young man is head over heels in love with a young lady and is willing to go to any lengths to ensure that theirs is a happily ever after.

Anora Keyz describes his sound as tender melodic jazz.

Moving forward, the jazz artiste will be working with a singer called Cherry Plum and producer Soul Deep on an Afro-pop single. – @eMKlass_49