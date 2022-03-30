KeYona TV starts content production process

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based KeYona TV through its programming and production department has announced that it has finalised its opening season’s program guide.

This signals the commencement of content production in April within the city of Bulawayo, its surrounding areas and various locations across the country.

KeYona TV head of content acquisition, production and programming, Cont Mhlanga said their founding principle “let’s create together” has ignited the prominence of mass branded shows in their programming to reflect the multicultural or multilingual roots of Zimbabweans.

“The public should be on the lookout for audition calls to be announced on various social media platforms. Through research and innovation, KeYona Television is determined to solidify the city of Bulawayo as the arts and cultural capital of Zimbabwe, create employment opportunities, lure the creative class and facilitate the growth of a sustainable creative industry,” said Mhlanga.

He said the above can only be done by tapping into the palate and expectations of Zimbabwean viewers.

“The viewers have been constantly looking for quality and innovative African content, resulting in a majority of Zimbabwean homes consuming regional and international productions.

“We’re determined to change the narrative and also expose audiences to raw and hidden talent previously unseen in local television,” he said.

Mhlanga said there is need to join hands to build an industry that will reflect the local’s diversity, innovations, products and creativity. – @mthabisi_mthire