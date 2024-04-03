Khama effective as a winger: Thulani Sibanda

Khama Billiat (on the ground) tackled by Bulawayo Chiefs’ Never Rauzhi during the match

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs head coach Thulani Sibanda reckons that ex-Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat is more effective as a winger than a central striker.

Billiat (33) recently returned home after a long and fruitful stint in neighbouring South Africa where he played for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

He is now in the books of free spending Yadah Stars, a club that played Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Easter Monday.

Despite showing some flashes of brilliance courtesy of his speed and technique, Billiat’s new paymasters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of seemingly resurgent Amakhosi Amahle.

“There was no any special instruction that we gave to our players with regards to Khama Billiat. He is a good player whom I think is more effective as winger than a centre forward.

“He played as the main striker but that did not worry us at all. It was a good game from our boys and we hope to see them doing well all the times,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs have been on top of their game in a development that has seen them account for Hwange and Yadah Stars in their last two league encounters.

Amakhosi Amahle are on a rebuilding exercise after they lost several key players that include striker Obriel Chirinda, Mthokozisi Msebe, Malvin Mkolo, Perfect Chikwende, Billy Vheremu and Farau Matare.

Chirinda is involved in a transfer wrangle between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos.

The quartet of Msebe, Mkolo, Chikwende and Vheremu are now in the books of ambitious Simba Bhora. Pacey Matare joined ambitious Zifa Northern Region Division One side MWOS who are under the guidance of veteran coach Lloyd Mutasa. – @FungaiMuderere.