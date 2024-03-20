Khaya Arts takes the lead in promoting cleaner Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based arts organisation Khaya Arts is gearing up to host an educational show focused on the imperative of maintaining Bulawayo as a clean city and restoring its former reputation for cleanliness.

The event, titled the Bukeka Bulawayo Show #KeepingByoClean #PhansiNgokungcolisauByo, will take place at the Tshabalala Open Arena starting from 1:30 PM on Friday.

The audience can expect a diverse range of entertainment from various artistes, including Khaya Arts, Isizwe Sabatsha, Bovas, Pumula Junction, Macala, and the Khaya Arts Junior group.

Director of Khaya Arts, Future Dube, emphasised the significance of using art showcases to advocate for cleanliness within communities.

“We initiated our cleaning programme last year and are continuing to advocate for cleanliness. This time, instead of physical cleaning, we aim to convey the message through music and dance. We encourage people to attend in large numbers as the messages conveyed will positively impact their lives,” said Dube.

