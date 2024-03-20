Rising star alert: Sweden-based artiste Sizipop to make musical mark with debut single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SWEDEN-based emerging musician Sizipop is poised to step into the music industry with the release of his debut single.

Born Sizwe Marumure in the United Kingdom, Sizipop will introduce his inaugural track titled “25 Lighters” featuring the versatile artist Crystal Carr next week Friday.

Sizipop shared insights into his journey and passion for music.

“Sizipop is a nickname derived from my assertive personality, reflecting my refusal to conform to societal norms. Although initially hesitant about the name, I embraced it as an integral part of my identity.

“My upbringing was marked by frequent relocations, from the UK to Sweden, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Despite the challenges, music remained a constant passion, and I harboured dreams of pursuing it professionally,” revealed Sizipop.

Navigating through adolescence, Sizipop encountered resistance due to his eclectic interests in anime and manga, often deemed unconventional. However, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of self-expression.

“As I entered my 20s, finding my artistic voice proved challenging. The Swedish music scene imposed certain stereotypes on black artistes, hindering creative freedom. Despite the obstacles, I persevered, driven by a desire to defy expectations and carve my own path,” Sizipop explained.

Encountering skepticism and dismissals, Sizipop remained resolute in his quest for authenticity.

“Many times, I contemplated abandoning my dreams to conform to societal norms. Yet, I refused to compromise my identity for acceptance. Collaborating with RIZZAW THE NOMAD KING and NEA Entertainment proved transformative, offering a platform to showcase my talent and connect with like-minded creatives,” shared Sizipop.

Anticipating the release of his debut single, Sizipop expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his music with the world.

“’25 Lighters,’ featuring the exceptional Crystal Carr, embodies a fusion of diverse talents and influences. Produced by Cory, aka Slow Motion Soundz, this track is a testament to collaboration and creative synergy.

“As I embark on this musical journey, my focus is on sharing my artistry with audiences across South Africa and Zimbabwe, with plans for future collaborations and the release of my album ‘KARMA’ on the horizon,” concluded Sizipop. – Follow @mthabisi_mthire for updates.