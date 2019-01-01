King Lobengula’s descendant dies

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

A MEMBER of the Royal Khumalo clan and great grandson of King Lobengula Thafetha Njube Khumalo has died.

Khumalo (80), who was partially blind and based in Eastern Cape, South Africa, succumbed to high blood pressure on Christmas Day.

Family spokesperson and brother to Thafetha, Prince Zwide Khumalo, confirmed his death, saying it’s a big loss to the family.

“Thafetha has been staying in South Africa for decades. He died on December 25, 2018, after struggling with high blood pressure. He had been partially blind for a long time. At the time of his death he was working in South Africa.

“He was the last born of Albert Njube Khumalo, who was one of the founders of Highlanders Football Club and was a grandson to King Lobengula. Thafetha was a great grandson to King Lobengula,” said Prince Khumalo.

He said the family was saddened by the loss of one of them at a time when they are trying to revive the Lobengula kingship.

Thafetha, Prince Khumalo added, will be buried at plot 19 in Gwatemba tomorrow and mourners are gathered at 1172/2 Old Magwegwe in Bulawayo.

Prince Khumalo said Thafetha, who had no children, was married to a Xhosa woman who died years ago.

