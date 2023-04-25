King Mswati III off to Zimbabwe

HIS Majesty King Mswati III jetted out from King Mswati III International Airport on Tuesday afternoon headed for Zimbabwe on a state visit that will also see him attend the Transform Africa Summit 2023 in Victoria Falls before officially opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

His is accompanied by Inkhosikati LaMatsebula and was seen off by members of the royal family who included emakhosikati, emazinyane (children), Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku,Security Services chiefs and government officials.

His Majesty’s first port of call will be the Transform Africa Summit 2023, which will be held at Victoria Falls.

He will then fly to Harare for the State visit where His Majesty will be expected to hold bilateral talks with President Mnangagwa’s guest as part of the relationships between Eswatini and Zimbabwe – a very cordial one with about 10000 Zimbabweans living in the mountainous kingdom.

Some of the Zimbabweans living here have served the Eswatini Government in various areas including education and health. It is in the health ministry where close to 30 Zimbabwe trained Pharmacy Technicians held duty in the various health centres before the country started producing it’s own.

Eswatini was also a recipient of teachers, doctors and nurses from Harare.

King Mswati III will then fly to Bulawayo where is expected to officially open the ongoing ZITF.