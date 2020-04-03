Kirsty, Mguni get WADA appointments

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S duo of Kirsty Coventry and Anna Mguni have been drafted into the World Anti-Doping Agency standing committees for 2020.

Coventry, who is also the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, was appointed onto the WADA Athlete Committee while veteran administrator Mguni will serve in the Education Committee.

The appointments come as a huge vote of confidence in Zimbabwe’s sports administrators.

Coventry is also an International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member and Athlete Commission Chairperson.

She will be part of a 12-member Athletes Committee led by three-time Olympian Ben Sandford of New Zealand.

WADA’s Athlete Committee was established in 2005.

Its purpose is to provide an athlete’s perspective to WADA Management, the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board on all relevant anti-doping matters, and to represent the views and rights of athletes as it relates to anti-doping.

The Education Committee, where Mguni is now a member, provide expert advice, recommendations and guidance to the organisation’s management with respect to short-term education strategies and activities, and longer-term approaches to WADA’s education programmes.

The Committee is also involved in the selection process of WADA-funded social science research projects.

“WADA is very grateful to the dozens of very able volunteers who provide their time and expertise to the Agency’s Standing Committees.

“The Committees play a key advisory role in policy and priority development for the Agency. The members’ commitment, in applying their competencies, is crucial to advancing the Agency’s mission as the leader of clean sport,” said WADA president Witold Banka.

The standing committees for 2020 were announced by the global Anti-Doping Agency this week.

The organisation’s five committees include Athlete Committee, Compliance Review Committee, Education Committee, Finance and Administration Committee and Health, Medical and Research Committee.

WADA was established 20 years ago, in Lausanne, Switzerland, to promote and coordinate the fight against doping in sport internationally.

It was set up as a foundation under the initiative of the International Olympic Committee with the support and participation of inter-governmental organisations, and other public and private bodies, fighting doping in sport.