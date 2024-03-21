Lady Chevrons drawn in Group B for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Lady Chevrons have been drawn in Group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 set to be hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), 10 teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from April 25.

The top two teams from each group will feature in the semi-finals on May 5 with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

The Qualifier will be staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both form part of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. Mohan Oval, also located in the same vicinity, will host two warm-up matches on 21 and 23 April.

On the opening day, Sri Lanka will take on Thailand, while Scotland will play Uganda at Tolerance Oval. At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland will face UAE and Zimbabwe will take on Vanuatu. The final will take place on 7 May at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Four matches will be played on each of the group stage match days – two each at Tolerance Oval and Zayed Cricket Stadium. The afternoon matches will start at 3 PM and the night matches will start at 7 PM. All times listed are local time (Gulf Standard Time).

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are looking forward to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier as it is going to be a highly competitive and exciting event with 10 teams battling it out for two World Cup spots in Bangladesh later this year. Following the success of last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and with more fans engaged with the women’s game than ever before it will be an exciting few months building up to the World Cup. Teams are certain to have a great experience in UAE. We are grateful to the Emirates Cricket Board for their support in staging this event and I’m certain they will prove again what excellent hosts they are.”

General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, Mubashshir Usmani said: “We are delighted to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi. The venue has delivered some world-class events in the past including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021. The participating teams will surely enjoy the facilities there. The 10 teams including the hosts UAE have all to play for in the Qualifier with the two T20 World Cup spots up for grabs. I want to wish the participants the very best as we look forward to some thrilling cricket over the course of the event.”

-@innocentskizoe