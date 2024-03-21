Zimbabwe embraces Vision Zero to ensure workers’ safety

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has embraced the Vision Zero concept to end occupational hazards and injuries at workplaces.

Engineer Engelbert Kambasha in a presentation at the two-day National Social Security Authority NSSA Engineers workshop in Kwekwe, said NSSA launched the Zimbabwean localised Vision Zero campaign in 2017 after the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the leading international organisation for social security institutions launched the concept at the 20th World Congress in 2014.

“Vision Zero provides the framework to integrate safety, health, and well-being of employees within a working environment with benefits of cost reduction and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Humans are bound to make mistakes in the fast dynamic environment we live and work in. The demand from humans in this growing economy can be reduced by embracing modern age technologies which are being driven by the vast abundance of data and connectivity. Engineer controls therefore supplement human effort in making the working environment safe, healthy, and ideal to operate in,” he said.

Vision Zero is a transactional approach to prevention that integrates the three dimensions of safety, health, and well-being at all levels of work. It is based on the assumption that incidents and work-related ill health are preventable.

Minister of Labour and Social Work, July Moyo is expected to officially open the workshop today.