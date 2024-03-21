President Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Clinic in Lupane

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

President Mnangagwa this morning commissioned Pupu Clinic and briefly addressed community members assuring them that the Government is aware of the drought situation.

He said the Government is in the process of rolling out a comprehensive food relief programme to ensure that no one dies of starvation.

The Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has established a solid reputation of ensuring citizens are empowered and benefit from local resources under the philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind.’