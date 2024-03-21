Wife basher (37) jailed after beating spouse on International Women’s Day

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 37-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 6 months in prison for domestic violence.

The man beat up his wife on 8 March, on International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is a holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement. It focuses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

March is known as Women’s Month.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man from Nyangani Park, Nyanga slapped his wife (30), kicked her on the back, and punched her several times on the head after she failed to come back on the agreed day from her parents.

The complainant was rescued by neighbours who heard her screaming.

“He was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment of which 2 months were suspended. A further 4 months were suspended on condition that he perform 140 hours of community service,” reads the statement.