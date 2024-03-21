President Mnangagwa arrives in Lupane to commission the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning arrived in Pupu, Lupane where he will commission the reconstructed Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site as well as officially open the Pupu Clinic.

Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site is 5km away from the Pupu Clinic which Government constructed to enhance access to health care.

The President will first commission Pupu Clinic before moving to the main programme which is the memorial site.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as Cabinet Ministers, including Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his deputy Dr Omphile Marupi, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, are among senior Government officials who are in attendance.

Traditional leaders and community members are also part of today’s programme.

The commissioning of the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site, is a groundbreaking stance by the Government stance to correct the country’s distorted history which glorified whites while side lining the contributions of the Ndebele who defeated them.