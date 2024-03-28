Lady Chevrons whitewash Papua New Guinea

Online Reporter

THE Lady Chevrons completed a series whitewash after winning the third One Day International against Papua New Guinea by 35 runs this afternoon at Harare Sports Club.

Put into bat first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 184 runs in 46.4 overs by Papua New Guinea.

Batters Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano scored 52 and Kelis Ndhlovu 34 top scored for the hosts, while the visitors’ bowlers Sibona Jimmy took 4-22 and Vicky Araa 2-39.

Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 149 in 42.2 overs with Sibona Jimmy top scoring with 57.

This was after a player of the match performance from Josephine Nkomo with the ball taking 3-17 supported by Nomvelo Sibanda’s 2-14 to guide Zimbabwe to victory.

Action turns to the three match T20 series which starts on Saturday afternoon at the same venue.