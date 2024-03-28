Government launches Lingwe Water Piped Scheme in Matobo District, Benefiting Community and Livestock

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka stresses a point during the tour of Bubi-Lupane Irrigation Scheme in Lupane yesterday. listening is Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) chief executive (CEO) Tinotenda Mhiko (left) and Scheme Business manager Mr Kimpton Sango (partially obscured by the minister)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Reporter

IN a significant development, the Government has commissioned the Lingwe Water Piped Scheme in Matobo District, aimed at providing a reliable water supply to the local community.

The scheme will benefit 160 households, the business centre, a dip tank serving 1 360 cattle, and Lingwe Primary School, which has an enrollment of 231 learners.

Additionally, a nutrition garden has been established to support the community’s well-being.

The Lingwe Water Piped Scheme marks a milestone in addressing water scarcity and improving access to clean water for the residents of Matobo District.

With the provision of a reliable water supply, the scheme will enhance the quality of life for the community, ensuring access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation facilities, and irrigation for agricultural purposes.

The 160 households in Lingwe will now have access to a consistent water source, eliminating the previous challenges of water scarcity and dependency on distant water points.

This development will greatly alleviate the burden on community members, particularly women and children, who previously had to travel long distances to fetch water for their daily needs.

Furthermore, the business center will benefit from the water supply, facilitating economic activities and promoting growth in the local economy. Access to clean water is essential for various businesses, such as food vendors, restaurants, and small centre-scale enterprises, enabling them to operate effectively and provide quality services to the community.

The inclusion of a dip tank in the scheme is crucial for the livestock community in Lingwe. With the availability of water, approximately 1360 cattle will have access to drinking water, ensuring their well-being and contributing to the sustainable management of livestock resources in the area.

Lingwe Primary School, with its enrollment of 231 learners, will now have access to a reliable water supply for drinking, sanitation, and hygiene facilities. This development will create a conducive learning environment and promote the health and well-being of the students.

Additionally, the establishment of a nutrition garden demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing food security and promoting healthy eating habits within the community. The garden will provide fresh produce and serve as an educational platform for sustainable agricultural practices.

The Lingwe Water Piped Scheme stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the livelihoods of communities and fostering holistic development. It is a significant step toward achieving the goal of universal access to clean water and promoting the overall well-being of the residents of Matobo District.