Mushayavanhu appointed Reserve Bank Governor

Bongokuhle Moyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa appointed John Mushayavanhu as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for five years beginning on 28 March 2024 and ending on 27 March 2029.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube in General Notice 410 of 2024 said: “It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 14 of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15].”