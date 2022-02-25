Lamas Ellz ready for free show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ACCORDING to the Bible, money answers everything but today, a quintet of artistes will host a free show for their fans at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The show dubbed, “Late Friday” will see local artistes, Lamas Ellz, Scarrah, Khwezi, Michelle Thanya and Yaezzy hosting a free show for entertainment lovers.

Lamas Ellz said he relishes the opportunity and is raring to go.

“I’m carried by a new spirit as I visualise how the audience will turn up and embrace my art. I’ve never had an opportunity like this before and I’m so determined to take it as my last and give it all that I have,” he said.

On the importance of hosting these kinds of shows, the Turn it up singer cited brand awareness.

“I find it very important to do these free shows because it creates brand awareness as the audience will come to support out of love, without having to empty their wallets but sacrifice the most important thing in their life which is time. They will just come and witness Bulawayo musicians share their dream on stage.” – @eMKlass_49