LATEST: Caledonia releases inaugural Blanket Mine ESG report

Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc, which owns Blanket Mine in Gwanda, has released the inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the Gwanda-based gold producer.

The report covers the reporting period January to December 2020. In a statement, Caledonia chief executive officer, Mr Steve Curtis was quoted as saying: “I am pleased to present this inaugural ESG report, which constitutes our first formal communication on Caledonia’s approach to ESG topics.

“In the report we focus on five key pillars, which define our strategy. We believe this inaugural report is an important step in providing an update on our performance in this vital area of the business and will therefore endeavour to continue to develop our ESG communications.”