Breaking News
Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Caledonia releases inaugural Blanket Mine ESG report

28 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Caledonia releases inaugural Blanket Mine ESG report

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc, which owns Blanket Mine in Gwanda, has released the inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the Gwanda-based gold producer.

The report covers the reporting period January to December 2020. In a statement, Caledonia chief executive officer, Mr Steve Curtis was quoted as saying: “I am pleased to present this inaugural ESG report, which constitutes our first formal communication on Caledonia’s approach to ESG topics.

“In the report we focus on five key pillars, which define our strategy.  We believe this inaugural report is an important step in providing an update on our performance in this vital area of the business and will therefore endeavour to continue to develop our ESG communications.”

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting