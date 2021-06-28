LATEST: Chronicle reporters shine at Musasa Annual Media Monitoring Awards

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter
FOUR journalists from The Chronicle in Bulawayo dominated the just ended Musasa Annual Media Monitoring Awards meant to reward efforts by the media to curb gender-based violence (GBV) in Zimbabwe.

The awards sought to recognize journalists that are making an effort to responsibly report all kind of GBV including harmful practices, following ethical principles.

Michael Magoronga, who was the print reporter of the year, was awarded for a story on Kwekwe junior councillors who eloped with gold panners.

Mkhululi Ncube was the first runner up in the category covered a Plumtree family that shunned hospitalisation leading to the death of four members in six months.

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, the second runner up, was awarded for her story on how Covid-19 disrupted access to contraception thereby causing GBV.

Gibson Mhaka was the overall electronic media winner for his story on the challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing menstrual hygiene services.

