LATEST: Kariba Hydro Power Station allocated more water

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has revised upwards by three billion cubic meters the volume of water allocated to Kariba Hydro Power Station for this year’s electricity generation.

In a statement, ZRA said the allocation was further to the announcement made on June 23, 2021 where the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (Zesco) were jointly granted an additional 12 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water.

This resulted in the water allocation increasing from the initial allocation of 30BCM at the start of the year to 42BCM.

“The authority hereby announces that it has revised the volume of water allocated for power generation operations at Kariba for 2021 upwards by 3BCM.

“As a result of this decision, the two utilities have effectively been allocated a combined total of 45BCM of water for 2021, with each utility expected to utilize a total of 22,5BCM for its respective power generation operations at Kariba,” said ZRA.

ZPC generates electricity from the Kariba South Power Plant for Zimbabwe while Zesco, using Kariba North Hydro Power Station produces electricity for neighbouring Zambia.