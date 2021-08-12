LATEST: KAZA region commemorates world elephant tourism day

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TFCA) joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 2021 World Elephant Day, which falls every year on August 12 with the aim of making people aware of better treatment of captive elephants and against their illegal poaching and trade for ivory.

The day was initiated by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark in 2011 and the first edition was on August 12, 2012.

Zimbabwe is a member of the KAZA region, together with Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia.

Elephants are part of the ‘Big 5’ wildlife that makes the bulk of tourism preference for tourists.

Hence, they are key to the industry as clients enjoy game drives and interaction with the jumbos.

“We cannot imagine a world without the elephants given their incalculable importance to the ecosystems, livelihoods of approximately 2,5 million people living in the KAZA region and socio-economic development of the partner states,” said Dr Nyambe Nyambe, who heads the organisation’s secretariat.

“As KAZA secretariat, we appreciate the importance and magnitude of the survey. We are taking the necessary measures to ensure that there is effective coordination and management of the survey.”

 

