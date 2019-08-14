LATEST: Local Govt makes changes for effective implementation of devolution

LATEST: Local Govt makes changes for effective implementation of devolution Deputy Minister Cde Jennifer Mhlanga

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has renamed the offices of the Provincial Administrator and District Administrator for effective implementation of devolution of power.

A Provincial Administrator would now be called a Provincial Development Coordinator while a District Administrator has been changed to District Development Coordinator.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Cde Jennifer Mhlanga yesterday confirmed the changes in the Ministry.

She said the officials are now responsible for stimulating economic growth in their local authorities as Government implements devolution of power.

