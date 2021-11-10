LATEST: One person succumbs to Covid-19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 while 37 new cases were recorded in

the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases remained at 28.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said two of the new cases were

from outbreaks in schools in Bulawayo and Manicaland which had one each.

There were 27 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96

percent while active cases went up to 398 from 389 the previous day.

A total of 3 591 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1.03 percent.

Manicaland had the highest 17 new cases followed by Matabeleland North which had seven, Masvingo five and Bulawayo which had four new cases.

Mashonaland West recorded two new cases while Mashonaland East and Midlands had a single case each.

Harare, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South had no new cases.

The only death was recorded in Harare.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 14 581 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 393972 .

A total of 7 808 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 661 887 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 8 November 2021, at 3PM, there were 23 people who were hospitalized. Of these, one was a new admission and all had mild to moderate symptoms.

“As of 2 November, Zimbabwe has now recorded 133 242 confirmed cases, 128 153 recoveries and 4 691 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry.