LATEST: RTG set to transform its business strategy

Business Reporter

RAINBOW Tourism Group (RTG) says it will transform its business strategy to a technology-driven approach anchored by the new Gateway Stream mobile application.

Gateway Stream performance in the first six months of this year showed extreme potential on the Information Communication and Technological (ICT) market.

Inclusive of nine sub-applications, Gateway Stream is an expedient one-stop online marketplace for buying and selling diverse products and services.

The application can be used by holiday-seekers looking for lodges, holiday homes, restaurants, holiday packages, and other recreational activities around Zimbabwe. It also caters for those in search of cab services, airport shuttle, or even boat cruises.

RTG chairperson Arthur Manase expressed confidence in the application saying it had the potential to create multiple revenue streams for the hotel group.

“The group is transforming its business to be technology-driven in all aspects and will continue to explore the various opportunities presented through its digitisation initiatives.

“These opportunities are all supported by the multi-App architecture of the Gateway Stream, which allows for multiple revenue streams, ensuring value to the various stakeholders.

“Through the Gateway Stream, the group will provide a unified global diversified commercial ecosystem, one that creates ownership of markets with multiple residual cash flow streams,” said Manase in a statement accompanying the half-year to June 2021 financials.

Gateway Stream web and mobile platform continue to develop its product offering as well as engaging in strategic partnerships in Zimbabwe and Africa at large.

“A notable highlight during the period was the launch of an album by one of the top artists in Zimbabwe exclusively on Gateway Stream Music resulting in more than 20 000 additional subscriptions,” said Manase.

This development comes on the backdrop of a modest performance by RTG where it registered a rise in hotel occupancy levels in the first half of 2021. At 24 percent, RTG occupancy levels were a percentage point higher than the prior comparable period.

RTG said the performance was bolstered by domestic tourism despite lockdown measures, which resulted in limited activities between January and mid-March this year. The group saw a modest revenue growth to $706 million in the period under review, a 53 percent rise from $462 million recorded in the comparable period last year.

Its revenue per available room (RevPar) grew by 31 percent in the first half to $2 014 while the Average Daily Rate (ADR) grew by 24 percent to $8 395. Gateway Stream is a Business to Consumer marketplace where business people can list their products and services to a fast-growing market.