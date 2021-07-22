LATEST: Sugar Shane drops two EPs as he goes for King

Online Correspondent

MUCH celebrated hip-hop artiste Shane “Sugar Shane” Manjelo is not slowing down in claiming his spot in the cut throat industry as he is scheduled to drop two EPs on his YouTube channel Sugar Shane WaveyGang.

The Eps will be dropped online at 6pm.

The first EP is titled Drillway Reloaded, seeks to popularise the Drill genre, while the second EP is a Kwaito Piano fusion and is titled Hyena.

The new hip-hop subgenre titled Drill is a style of trap music that originated in the South Side of Chicago in the early 2010s.

It is defined by its dark, violent, nihilistic lyrical content and ominous trap-influenced beats. The genre was made popular in the United Kingdom.

Sugar Shane mentioned that he would also be travelling to United Kingdom next Wednesday for a few collaborations for his other upcoming projects.

Sugar Shane said through the Eps, he wants to shun the norm which has been associated with artistes from Bulawayo that their rise depends on their counterparts in Harare.

“Drillway Reloaded is a Hip Hop EP with a Drill feel in which I worked with local producers such as Larynx, Tha Dawg and Hit Kid. Through the EP’s I want to show that the Sugar Shane brand which I’ve been building over the last few years is here to make noise and stay.

“There’s a myth that if you’re an artiste in Bulawayo you won’t make it and my story proves that it’s nothing but a myth,” said Sugar Shane.

“My last major project was an album called Gqom Life as part of a group called Blackdiamond, which consists of myself and my brother. The album did really well on online stores boasting more than 10 000 monthly listeners on Spotify and the lead single off that album “Vosho ” is currently on +50k views on YouTube.

“Using the proceeds from my music I’ve been able to open a restaurant in Bulawayo, host the biggest pool party Bulawayo has ever seen and continue to invest in my music.,” said Sugar Shane.