Lee McHoney featured on NetOne’s debut album

Yvonne Ncube

Rising Bulawayo songstress Lee McHoney has been featured on mobile telecommunications company NetOne’s debut compilation album titled OneWorld.

The eight-track album that features eight versatile artistes including Jah Signal, Chiweddar, John Cole and Tinashe Magacha was launched on the company’s One TV YouTube channel as well as digital stores last month.

“The OneWorld album includes eight explosive tracks from locally-acclaimed bands and talented artists, Tinashe Magacha, Hip Hop star Natasha Muz, multi-talented John Cole, singer and actress Lee Mchoney, record producer Chiweddar, the versatile Allanah, dancehall artist Jah Signal, the multi-hyphenate star Probeatz, the ever-green rapper Holy Ten, dendera royalty Allan Chimbetu and afro-fusion artist Mbeu,” NetOne acting head of marketing and public relations, Dennis Chagonda said.

Mega hip hop star Holy Ten sang a song titled Figo while Jah Signal featured with his track titled Vasikana.

“For a dose of the legendary Dendera ululation, Allan Chimbetu served Murudo. Mufaro by Allanah, Fambe Fambe from ProBeatz and Handivadaire performed by Mbeu are more tracks to look out for.

“Collaborations on the album include the versatility of rap star Natasha Muz with a worship element and melodic guitars layered with the voice of Tinashe Magacha in Ndoenda. Actress and singer Lee Mchoney joined superstar choreographer/musician John Cole as well as the voice of the highly acclaimed producer Chiweddar for a track titled Candy which vibes on a Zimpiano fusion,” said Chagonda.

He said they were happy to have successfully launched the OneWorld album on OneTv to aid artistes whose income has been greatly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re very excited having launched the OneAlbum on NetOne’s new online TV channel, OneTv. It’s a strategy to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with its brand.”

Chagonda said the album came after NetOne expanded its business in May this year by tapping into opportunities for online digital entertainment products.

“Apart from informing, educating and entertaining, the platform (OneTv YouTube channel) will also be used to broadcast our products.

The platform is a great tool for creating brand awareness as an increasing number of people are spending a lot of time on the platform thus interaction with NetOne related content is most likely.

“Consumption of digital content has greatly increased over the past few years and was further accelerated by the Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions that left artists without income sources as gatherings were banned and as such digital is the way to go.”