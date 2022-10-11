Legends, Lakers win Bulawayo Basketball League pre-season tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LEGENDS men and Lakers A women were crowned champions of the Bulawayo Basketball League (BBL) pre-season tournament played at Khanyisile Sports Centre over the weekend.

Initially, the finals were meant to be played a fortnight ago but due to bad light, play could not continue and the finals were deferred.

Duke Mudubeko top scored for Legends with 11 points as they beat Mavericks in the final. Legends won the encounter 36-22.

In the ladies final, Lakers A oversaw City Towers 30-36. Tinotenda Nyanete top scored for Lakers A with nine points.

The pre-season tournament finals were held on the same day the new season got underway.

BBL Week 1 Results

Gwanda Rebels 90 vs 9 Highlanders Comets (Men C League)

14pts Awakhiwe Ndlovu (Gwanda Rebels)

4 pts Sean Chinyama (Highlanders Comets)

Catch Them Young Academy 24 vs 58 Titans (Men C League)

19pts Victor Mathe (Titans)

7pts Hopeful Chauke (Catch Them Young Academy)

Lakers Supermed 73 vs 11 CBC (Men B League)

24pts Thabo Rusere (Lakers Supermed)

4pts Lindokuhle Masuku (CBC)

MSU 0 vs 20 Ostrich (Men C League)

Angels 28 vs 26 NUST (Women A League)

9pts Luyanda Phiri (Angels)

8pts Patricia Moyo (NUST)

Lakers A 49 vs 29 Giants (Men A League)

22pts Clayton Chikwengo (Lakers A)

7pts Tinashe (Giants)

Pre-season Women’s Final

City Towers 30 v 36 Lakers A

9pts Tinotenda Nyanete (Lakers A)

11pts Charmaine Khumalo (City Towers)

Pre-season Men Final

Legends 36 v 22 Mavericks

7 pts Norman Chimukwanda (Mavericks)

11pts Duke Madubeko (Legends)

