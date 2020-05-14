Let’s remember artistes during pandemic: Promoters

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IN good times, artistes are at the forefront entertaining masses across the country, but now due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is causing so much damage worldwide, the artistes desperately need support from their fans.

The artistes have been greatly affected by the pandemic following the banning of public gatherings which means they cannot hold shows. Most depended on live shows or entertaining patrons at bars and other such places but all this has been banned as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In light of this disaster, arts promoters from different provinces through the Association of Music Promoters in Zimbabwe (AMPZ) are mobilising money and basic goods to give to the artistes.

Popular music promoter, Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, the AMPZ interim chairman, said they had noticed with great concern that the artistes they engage for shows are struggling because they no longer have sources of income.

“They are finding it difficult to make ends meet or put food on the table for their families. AMPZ is therefore appealing for help and assistance financially and materially to assist the artistes,” he said.

Chimbodza said artistes were an integral part of their business hence they decided to mobilise resources to assist them.

“We work with artistes in our daily lives and it pains us when these people are facing difficulties,” he said.

He called on the public to come to the party and assist the artistes with the little they have which he said will make a difference.

In Bulawayo the point person is Babongile Sikhonjwa, Nicholas Mukarati is receiving donations in Victoria Falls, those in Mutare can contact Esau Mupfumi, those wishing to contibute in Bindura can contact Saidi Umtali and in Gweru the donatons can be directed to DJ Crocxz.