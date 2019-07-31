Letters to the Editor: Zacc must work round clock

Providence Bushowe, Bulawayo

Editor — Yes, there is sufficient wealth to run this country efficiently and it is being held in illegally acquired assets.

The lifestyle audit and forfeiture clauses can address this anomally if Zacc carries out its mandate. Corrective retribution is necessary.

People have lost their means of livelihood not because of laziness but because of others who brag about deliberately doing wrong and and engaging in illegal activities without being arrested – just like that.

It is my contention that the wealth that lies idle is sufficient to clear ALL arrears that the State currently faces.

For example, Minister Prisca Mupfumira’s wealth can clear Eskom arrears. Look at that but how many people are suffering? People in the communities know who did what and where. The State must rightfully recover everything – what they acquired illegally down to teaspoons. People own more than one house in high density areas at the expense of suffering lodgers facing greedy landlords who do not pay tax for the harvest, they get must be investigated.

People are running briefcase businesses and cheating others. Action is needed. This costs Government, people and future generations. Government has to be applauded for Zacc and I pray that the commissioners work round the clock with speed because evidence is as available as oxygen — ask the citizens. Everybody with dubious wealth must account for it please!