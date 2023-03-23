Life begins at 21

Lizzy Nekhoma and Fortunate Nkomo, chronicle reporters

Ever wondered what the buzz is about 21st birthday celebrations?

Bet you did not know that turning 21 was celebrated as far back as the medieval times, more than 10 000 years ago, in Europe.

At the time there was no greater glory than proving oneself in battle.

A knight or warrior was the most celebrated human being in the lower nobility.

A man who had undergone training from seven years old as a knight’s servant, became a squire or weapons’ bearer for a knight at 14 and graduated into knighthood at the age of 21, if he proved himself in battle.

Thus 21 was a significant milestone worthy of the greatest celebration.

The 21st birthday celebration tradition, also called “coming of age” is significant in the US because the legal age for drinking, smoking, and entering nightclubs is 21. So, it marks the turning point for a person as they are now able to legally take part in “adult activities.”

In Zimbabwe, for many people, it means you are considered old enough to be a key-holder to your family’s home, and thus hold a symbolic senior position in the family. key pendants are traditionally given as a gift. Women tend to go crazy after obtaining the key.

An increasingly popular but dangerous way to celebrate the day is to partake in the 21 shots challenge.

The idea is to take 21 shots of alcohol without throwing.

Some students at tertiary institutions in the Zimbabwe, who recently turned 21 shared what thee day means to them with the Chronicle.

Ayanda Ndhlovu, a student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), said

“I’m generally more confident now that I’ve turned 21 and celebrating it marked the beginning of adulthood and independence as an individual. I would like to tell those who are to turn 21that It is up them to decide how they will live their new journey of life. So the main reason for celebrating this day is to reflect on your future life decisions,’’ who turned 21 on 5 December 2022.

Gugulethu Nyamambi of Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) said turning 21 years old on 29 August 2022 was the “coming of age” of a person.

“It marks a significant turning point in one’s life. In my opinion, this is the age at which one begins to make fully informed decisions and assumes full responsibility for their actions,” she said.

Deborah Hannah Mhlanga also from GZU who turned 21 on 23 March 2023, said: “The passage from youth into early adulthood is one of the reasons turning 21 has been such a big thing for me. By becoming an adult, you enter a stage of life where you must take charge of decisions that will probably have an impact on your future, either positively or poorly. As a result, people begin to view you differently. Everyone wants to be taken seriously in life, therefore I’m excited about turning 21 and would be lying if I didn’t mention how delighted I was to receive my 21st birthday gift from my parents.’’