Life coaching masterclass educates and inspires Bulawayo community

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

COACH Emmah Incorporation, a leading organisation in the field of life coaching, hosted a Coaches and Aspiring Coaches Masterclass on Saturday at Rothbarts Mansions in Bulawayo’s CBD.

The event was aimed at enlightening the general public about the essence of life coaching and its relevance in transforming lives.

Life coaching, a relatively new phenomenon with less than 50 years of history, originated in the United States and has since spread worldwide. However, many people still associate it primarily with sports coaching, unaware of its potential to enhance various aspects of individuals’ lives.

Life coaching is a modality that empowers individuals to progress from their current state to where they aspire to be, providing them with the necessary tools to navigate life’s challenges.

Dr Grandmaster Coach Blessing Duri, a distinguished figure from the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation in Harare (I.C.M.F), graced the occasion and delivered profound insights into why people underestimate their abilities.

In a brief interview, Dr Duri emphasised, “As individuals, we often fail to realise our true potential due to a lack of awareness. Despite all of us having the same 24 hours in a day, many individuals fill their lives with negativity and doubt, hindering them from achieving their dreams. The decision to live a fulfilling life lies within each individual.”

Coach Emmah Incorporation has been actively working towards building the Bulawayo community through life coaching initiatives.

One such initiative is the “Confident Kids and Teen Movement” which focuses on cultivating self-confidence, leadership skills, public speaking skills, teamwork, grooming, deportment, and etiquette among children aged seven to twelve and teenagers aged 13 to 19.

The programme aims to equip young individuals with the necessary skills to excel in life and instill a sense of confidence in them.

During the event, Founder Edith NE Kasukuwere highlighted the significance of life coaching in developing resilience and agility to overcome life’s challenges.

She expressed, “Many individuals set goals for themselves but lack the accountability partners necessary to guide and support them through their journey. As a result, they often find themselves living aimlessly. Life coaching opens a new perspective and empowers individuals to make informed choices, leading to personal growth and success.”

Kasukuwere shared her journey, emphasising how life coaching transformed her trajectory and outlook on life.

Thanks to her guidance, she has authored 11 books and received numerous awards.

She encouraged attendees to recognise the abundance of opportunities that surround them, stating, “While some may claim there are no job prospects, opportunities are present everywhere. By opening our eyes to the possibilities, we can improve our lives and inspire others.”

The Coaches and Aspiring Coaches Masterclass was a resounding success, attracting people from diverse backgrounds who sought knowledge about this emerging phenomenon of life coaching.

The event featured powerful performances by Coach Emmah Incorporation’s brand ambassadors, Anotidaishe Magengezha and Minenhle Dube, showcasing the importance of self-confidence and belief in achieving success.

Carl Maswoswa skillfully orchestrated the event as the Master of Ceremony, captivating the audience and imbuing them with a belief in the transformative power of life coaching, not only for individuals but also for the betterment of the Bulawayo community.

The event served as a catalyst for individuals to explore the potential of life coaching and discover the resources available to unlock their full potential.

It highlighted the power that public speaking portends.

Coach Emmah Incorporation continues to spearhead initiatives that empower individuals to lead purposeful and fulfilling lives while leaving a lasting legacy in their community. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu