Limping Dynamos missing five players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS fc will miss at least four of their key players when they face Chicken Inn FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Ndiraya is confident they will get something out of the game despite having some of his key players out for the encounter.

Shadreck Nyahwa, Ralph Kawondera, King Nadolo and Brandon Mpofu are out of the game owing to injury and illness. Youngster Bill Antonio is also not available after sneaking out of the country for trials in Belgium.

“Our preparations have gone quite well. We know it’s gonna be a difficult game. We are going through a difficult phase and difficult fixtures and we want to make sure that we get out of this phase with something in our hands so we are going to Chicken Inn with a lot of confidence.

“Hopefully we get a favourable result. It’s been difficult for us to get a result in Bulawayo particularly at Chicken Inn, but we will give it our best shot. It’s not going to be easy, but we are in for a fight. We have not been doing well in the past games, but l think we got a confidence booster against FC Platinum.

“Hopefully we can continue to get out of those difficult phases. I hope we take our form from the FC Platinum game to Chicken Inn and this time we hope to get a goal or goals to increase our chances of winning the match,” said Ndiraya.

Having started the season brightly, Dynamos seem to have lost their mojo and they find themselves eight points adrift of leaders FC Platinum, who are on 44 points after 21 games.

Just four games ago, Dynamos, who are third on the table, were a point behind the defending champions. An indifferent run of two identical 0-0 home draws against Triangle United and FC Platinum, as well as 1-0 score-line defeats to Yadah and Cranborne Bullets have seen DeMbare slowly losing ground in the title race.

Dynamos’ last win was on June 5 when they clobbered their arch-rivals Caps United 3-0. Issah Sadiki, Ralph Kawondera and Frank Makarati were on target for DeMbare.

Now goals have dried for Dynamos and heading to Bulawayo, they face a Chicken Inn side that bounced back to winning ways having lost two consecutive games 3-0 to FC Platinum and 1-0 to Tenax CS FC. The Gamecocks beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 at the weekend to reduce FC Platinum’s lead to three points.

