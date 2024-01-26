liveblog# President Mnagagwa meets chiefs to initiate Gukurahundi Hearings for national reconciliation and unity

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today meeting chiefs from the Matabeleland region to finalise the process that will ultimately mark the beginning of Gukurahundi hearings as the Second Republic takes a bold step towards finding a lasting solution and fostering national unity.

Traditional leaders among other stakeholders have converged at the State House in Bulawayo where they will brief President Mnangagwa on their preparedness to tackle the Gukurahundi issue.

Ministers such as Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi have taken their seats.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe among other Ministers are also in attendance.

Senior civil servants and heads of Government departments are in attendance.

The clergy is also in attendance.

10:03 President has finished his address

10:02 Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi. May God bless Zimbabwe

10:02 Okonakeleyo elizweni kulungiswa ngabanikazi

10:01 We want to bring a resolution that is accepted by all. The budget is in place and the figures wil be disclosed to the relevant participants.

09:59 Through extensive consultation, a manual has been developed towards a transformative process. I commend Mat Collective for its role in the preliminary stages of the process. All participants in this exercise have been availed with neccessary equipment to implement this process. As we approach the launch in the first quarter, we should be wary of challenges of external forces aimed at sowing division.

09:53 The process of resolving the Gukurahundi has reached an advanced stage. As we embark on this issue we realised that none but ourselves can resolves our issues. The unity of this nation must be guarded jealously.

09:50 President Mnangagwa starts by congratulating the nation for conducting itself in a peaceful manner during last year’s elections.

09:47 Traditional leaders have requested President Mnangagwa to launch the Gukurahundi community hearings in Gwanda, Matabeleland South as they are ready to start the processes.

09:46 President Mnangagwa takes to the podium to give his keynote address at the interface meeting with chiefs from Matabeleland over Gukurahundi

09:44 Minister Garwe takes to the podium to invite President Mnangagwa to address the gathering.

09:41 Chief Mtshane Khumalo takes to the podium to give an update on the work they have done.

He said they have adopted a victim centred approach.

Chiefs have established the steering committee for the programme and it is gender sensitive with Chief Ndube being a member.

It has established a 14 member panel encompassing all cross section of the community.

Special attention was given to mantaining victim confidentiality as part of the victim centred approach.

The panel has undergone extensive training to enhance information gathering during the community hearings process.

The community has requested the following to from the President.

Steering community request the launch of Gukurahundi programme in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

Request of coordination centre stationed in Bulawayo.

The committee requests the interpretation of its outcomes in all local languages.

It pledges commitment to ensure the programme is successfully implemented.

09:40 Minister Garwe, who is acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works says the President opened a democratic space when you mandated the chiefs to lead community engagements. He says a lot of work has been done since the start of the programme in 2019.

09:28 She says this platform is crucial for the future development of Matabeleland region.

09:24 Minister Ncube says interface between the President and chiefs is important in resolving historical grievances.

Minister Ncube says the engagements show the collaborative efforts between Government and chiefs in solving community challenges.

09:23 Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo is also in attendance

09:21 This is the fourth session of the Presidential engagement with traditional leaders. Minister Judith Ncube takes to the podium to deliver opening remarks.

09:14 President Mnangagwa has arrived and the programme has started.