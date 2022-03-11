Local author to launch 5 books at once

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LITERATURE lovers will be in for a treat on Saturday as local author Edith Nyaradzai Emmah Kasukuwere will launch five books at Jairos Jiri Vocational Training Centre.

The event for the First Pentagon will be held under the theme, “Promoting a sound reading culture and allowing inclusive development and participation.”

Of course, Coach Emmah, as Edith is widely known will be the star of the show but flanking her will be four panelists including Mama Lyn, Fortune Munsaka, Pastor Chirume and Audrey Chirenje while the guest speaker will be Mr B. Duri.

The books which will be launched include Amy, Kingdom Woman Speak, Behind the Desk, Impairment Diaries and Mindset and these were written over a period of 18 months.

Coach Emmah said the journey had its ups and downs.

“The journey was not an easy one but having to draw inspiration from my work and surroundings made it possible.

“I made efforts to balance every area of my life and these five books speak about the most critical areas an individual goes through in their day to day lives. It’s a Pentagon hence there is a connection to them being launched at once, ” she said.

Launching the books is just the tip of the iceberg for the author who has already set in motion a coaching, mentorship and rehabilitation programme for youths.

“Some of the books are first edition and this means that second editions are on their way. These books will be used as guides in coaching, mentorship and rehabilitation of the youths as this is the main mandate of my company, the Coach Emmah Incorporation Pvt Ltd,” she added.

The youths are set to benefit immensely from the mentorship programme.

The programme has already commenced and to date, ten assistant mentors have been specifically trained for the programme. – @eMKlass_49