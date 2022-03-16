Local author to spearhead collaboration for promotion of literature in Africa

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TAKUDZWA Masapa, an internationally recognised literature promoter is on a mission to collaborate with local authors to promote local literature.

The Bulawayo-based honorary recipient of the Global African Honoree Authors Award said he believes his African Writers Round Table initiative is a good stepping stone for local authors.

“I believe in Africanacity and giving local authors a platform to shine continentally. That is the reason why I’ve established a magazine for authors,” he said.

Takudzwa Masapa’s The African Writers Round Table has managed to feature authors from over 13 African countries so far.

“The drive towards this has been the desire to not only uplift African artistry and creativity, but to also impact the young and old generations alike.”

Since its inception in November, the reception “has been overwhelming and that has fuelled the necessity to put together a second edition to be released on 27 March.”

Three editions will be published annually and will pit Zimbabwean authors with Africa’s best.

In the upcoming edition, lovers of Zimbabwean content can expect to read content from Bulawayo author Mthulisi Ndlovu.

Prior to this, Takudzwa Masapa has published three titles namely, Your Guide to Elite Leadership, Whosoever wants to be great and Amplified Silence: Birthing leaders that bring solutions to concealed problems. – @eMKlass_49