Grave tampered with days after burial of the deceased

Police and the bereaved family attending to a grave suspected to have been tampered

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

IN a bizarre incident, some unknown people allegedly dug a grave at Chinotimba Cemetery in Victoria Falls, a few days after burial of the deceased.

It is not clear yet if the coffin and body were tempered with.

Victoria Falls City Council workers found fresh soil on the grave showing that it had been dug on one side and refilled.

The council workers became suspicious and informed the family of the deceased, when they saw a Honda Fit stuck in loose soil near a grave and upon approaching it, found two men who were trying to move the vehicle.

The deceased Surprise Shoko was buried on Sunday last week and the grave was tempered with last Friday.

Police are doing investigations.