Local NGO gets AU peace Award

Midlands Bureau

The African Union (AU) has awarded a Regional Peace Award to a local Non-Governmental Organisation 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation.

4 -H Zimbabwe director Mr John Muchenje said the award is in recognition of 4-H Zimbabwe’s novel innovations, milestones and non-violent interventions in the Peace, Governance and Food Security thematic areas in Zimbabwe.

He said the Youth4Peace project by 4-H Zimbabwe has broken ground in bringing seven opposed political parties together through sport and interparty dialogues.

“The organisation is using sport to promote peace, tolerance, and social cohesion among youths from different political and social affiliates in Zimbabwe. The organisation further establishment district Peace Hubs where youths from the political parties interact and share information,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said the impact of 4- H Zimbabwe Foundation has reached out to around 800 000 young people in Zimbabwe.

He said there has been a significant increase in levels of political tolerance and reduction of politically motivated violence in this pre-election period as the youths are interfacing and interacting owing to interventions which have been done by the organisation.

“The organisation has also capacitated over 2 000 rural young women on indigenous conservative farming methods, building resilience on climate change,” he said.

In addition, Mr Muchenje said the organisation has facilitated drilling of eight solar powered boreholes enhancing provision of adequate clean water for the Hurungwe community and established eight nutrition gardens which benefited 400 women in the same community.

“The AU award is highly valued by 4- H Zimbabwe, its partners and key stakeholders. Special thanks to our partners: Embassy of Switzerland in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Crossing Borders, CISU, Sporten Commun and Peace and Sport, the Stakeholders are: seven political in the project namely; FEEZ, LEAD, ZANU-PF, CCC, MDC, ZEFF, NCA, Traditional chiefs, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and entire Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said the recognition comes at the background of another International Award won by 4-H Zimbabwe in 2022 in Monaco from Peace and Sport International organisation for using sport as a tool to achieve development goals and create a culture of peace, through the transmission of specific values, attitudes and behaviours.

“In addition, the organisation also scooped a local award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to Peace and Sustainable Development in Zimbabwe from The Diplomat Magazine,” he said.