Zimbabwe Women Pool Association monthly national tournament for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO will host next month’s Zimbabwe Women Pool Association (ZWPA) monthly national tournament which is scheduled for May 6.

The event which will take place at Palace Hotel is set to attract the country’s top female pool players.

Some of the top names for the tournament will include the likes of Christine Sengwe, Petronella Sibanda and Maria Mubata.

Registration fees are pegged at US$15.

ZWPA marketing and publicity officer Flatta Moyo said preparations for the event were sailing smoothly.

“We are excited to be coming to Bulawayo. We were in Marondera last month and the competition was won by Petronella Sibanda who is from Bulawayo.

“This competition means she will defend her title in her home city which should make the competition exciting.

"This is a one day event and we expect to have eight tables at the venue so that we manage to finish our programme in time," said Moyo.