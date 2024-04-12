Africa calls for monthly continental Clean-up Day to combat climate change and disease outbreaks

Costa Matyavira, Online Writer

Africa Clean-up Day is the best solution to climate change, vector-borne diseases and waterborne diseases.

In response to the increase in improper disposal of waste around the globe, the United Nations came up with World Clean-up Day which is celebrated on the third Saturday of September every year. Furthermore, a lot of countries also responded later following epidemics of waterborne diseases such as cholera by setting their national clean-up days. In Africa, countries such as Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi launched their own national clean-up campaigns which are observed on different days. According to the Herald, Zimbabwe’s clean-up day is observed on the first Friday of every month.

Nyasa Times informs us that Malawi National Clean-up Day is recognised every second Friday of every month. As published by CGTN Africa, Zambia and Rwanda clean-up campaigns are also held on the last Saturday of every month and Sierra Leone on the first Saturday of each month. An analysis of the above paragraph shows that the objective of Africans is to “Keep Africa Beautiful” by cleaning it once per month on a weekend.

There is a high probability that other African states will follow suit and choose either Friday or Saturday as cleaning days. If possible African heads of State should come out with a single cleaning day every month. The chosen day should be called Africa Clean-up Day. Since World Clean-up Day is on a Saturday, so should be Africa Day. A holistic approach should be used on the cleaning day. The main benefit of a holistic approach is that it considers the cleaning of Africa as a whole rather than specific components. This can lead to a reduction of vector-borne, and water-borne diseases and the effects of climate change.

The following information helps us to comprehend the importance of a holistic approach to Vector-borne diseases- The World Health Organization (WHO) states that these are diseases caused by bacteria, parasites and viruses that are transmitted by vectors. The illnesses include malaria, yellow fever and chikungunya fever. WHO indicated that vector-borne diseases account for more than 17 percent of infectious diseases globally, causing more than 700 000 deaths per year.

Plastic litter containers and raw sewage are also breeding places for bacteria and parasites like mosquitoes that cause vector-borne diseases.

Cleaning the environment from South Africa to Egypt on the same day and date speeds up the reduction of annual deaths.

Water-borne diseases- these include cholera, typhoid and hepatitis A. According to the Rhodesian Herald Dr Watson once said “Cholera is the one truly waterborne disease”.

With rivers running all over Rhodesia, the infection could spread to Matabeleland’s rural areas. From the above statement, it is clear that the interconnectivity of rivers on Earth can promote the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases from one place to another. The instant clean-ups of the continent ensure that long rivers such as the Zambezi and the Nile with many tributaries become clean water sources upstream and downstream. According to the researcher’s view, the rate at which people are deliberately dumping waste is faster than the rate they are cleaning the environment.

This promotes climate change. Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in Zimbabwe explains that climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns caused mainly by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Littering is another modern human activity that is causing plastic pollution. In addition, the World Economic Forum stresses that waste plastic causes climate change.

Much of the plastic not properly disposed of ends up in rivers and oceans. As the plastic decays through the effect of sunlight and heat it releases gases such as methane and ethylene which cause global warming. Incidents of global warming include the heat waves and severe wildfires that occurred around the world in the year 2023.

In addition, the uncontrollable burning of waste causes air pollution.

Polluted air is a threat to human health.

People suffering from respiratory tract infections such as asthma, pneumonia and tuberculosis are affected through passive smoking. Their lifespans are shortened.

To mitigate the effects of climate change, monthly continental cleaning campaign cycles should be imposed.

The short cycles outpace the rate of littering and burning of trash.

Conclusion World Clean-up Day should always be celebrated since it is the source of inspiration for cleaning-up campaigns.

It is necessary to introduce monthly clean-up campaigns in each continent to quickly counter the surging effects of climate change, vector-bone diseases and water-borne diseases among other factors. Besides, short cleaning cycles instil a sense of responsibility and accountability in individuals on environmental awareness.

Through monthly cleaning campaigns getting rid of waste in the environment starts as a practice then becomes a habit and it ends up being a custom.

Research and editing