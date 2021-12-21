Locals use social media to promote art

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN masses are fixated with notoriety and opulence on social media, a group of individuals promoting art via socials has emerged in Bulawayo.

Last month, Byo’s Fweshest was born and with it came a compilation of links to the hottest local songs.

The organisers, who preferred anonymity told Chronicle Showbiz how their initiative works.

“We liaise with creatives and compile a list of links to new local songs then we post on our social media accounts. On Instagram, we post on Instagram stories. The goal is to push the industry forward,” said one of the proprietors of the initiative.

The weekly programme is dubbed, “Fwesh Out The Oven” and premieres every Friday followed by a Twitter poll to determine the “Jam Of The Week” on Saturdays which seeks to determine the hottest song of the week.

Complementary to the above mentioned, Byo’s Fweshest also recaps the whole thing on Mondays, announces track releases on Tuesdays and then has a guide to local gigs on Wednesdays.

On Thursdays, there is a throwback to some of the city’s yesteryear hits. According to Byo’s Fweshest, this is “just the beginning of great things to come.” – @eMKlass_49