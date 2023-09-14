Lot Water Project drills two more boreholes in New Luveve

Danisa Masuku, Online writer

THE Lot Water Project has drilled two more boreholes in New Luveve suburb in Bulawayo in a move aimed at providing safe and clean water to residents and surrounding schools that have been facing water challenges.

The non-profit governmental organisation drilled two boreholes at Matshayisikhova Primary School and Imbizo Primary School.

Since its inception in 2021, Lot Water Project has drilled eight boreholes in Bulawayo to help communities and schools with safe potable water.

United States-based Zimbabwean Mr Innocent Hadebe of the project witnessed the drilling of the two boreholes with his partners Mr Jeff Spratlin, his daughter Ms Avery Spratlin, Ms Lindsay Copeland, Ms Penny Wilkie, and Dr Hetty Asiodu.

Speaking at Matshayisikhova Primary School during the drilling of one of the boreholes Mr Hadebe said their key focus was on schools as they want to empower them in carrying out agricultural activities and agriculture education.

“We want to drill more boreholes in schools so that pupils can get clean and safe portable water. We have noted that agriculture is an important sector in Zimbabwe and the Government has introduced a curriculum that will see more students learning Agriculture hence it’s critical to give them access to water sources that would aid in their learning,” he said.

Mr Hadebe added: “We have heard of instances where pupils have been forced to carry containers to school or are forced to stay at home due to potential disease outbreaks and it’s our hope this is something that can be avoided through the provision of safe water from these boreholes,” he said.

Mr Hadebe thanked his partners for helping his organisation in buying the rig and funding the project.

“I would like to thank our partners who helped with funds to acquire a rig and funded the Lot Water Project. Their kind gesture will go a long way in helping to improve the lives of the people,” he said.

The death of at least 13 people in 2020 after they drank unsafe water in Luveve suburb led Mr Hadebe to form the Lot Water Project to provide safe and clean water to the communities.

Mr Spratlin expressed joy at the progress being made with the borehole drilling project.

“I have been helping the Lot Water Project without visiting to witness for myself, all I can say is that I’m very much impressed with the progress made so far. The community members we have met expressed joy and gratitude and as funders, we are happy to see the lives of communities being improved,” he said.

Mr Spratlin said they have been praying for the success of the project and promised to continue praying for it.

“We believed in God as such we would continue praying for the blossoming of this project and its divine protection,” he said.

His daughter Avery who was visiting the country for the first time expressed the joy and hospitality she received in Victoria Falls.

“I really loved the people and their culture. I had a good time in Victoria Falls and so far, I have learnt a lot. Hopefully, in the near future I will visit again, “she said.