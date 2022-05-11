Lulu bemoans lack of depth in squad

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu said his squad lacks depth and wants to beef it up when the mid-season transfer window opens in June.

Mpofu’s statement came after watching his players leaving it late to force a 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders face Dynamos at the same venue on Sunday and there could be more trouble for the home side against the log leaders should their fortunes not change.

Bosso are hard pressed for a win to appease their legion of fans who are now openly calling for Mpofu to be fired.

Last Sunday there were chants from the terraces for the coach to be fired when Bosso were 0-2 down against Chiefs.

Despite a late dramatic show in which Highlanders fought back to draw 2-2, their supporters are no longer convinced that Mpofu is the right man for the job and Sunday’s encounter with their fiercest rivals could be a defining moment.

Bosso missed the services of anchorman Nqobizitha Masuku who was rested to recover from a nagging injury that had seen him playing four games on pain suppressing injections.

Veteran Rahman Kutsanzira also missed the draw against Chiefs after reportedly failing a Covid-19 test.

“I don’t have depth.

It’s unfortunate that when I turn around and look at the bench, I see that I’m in a tight corner.

If you see a coach substituting a defender, know that he has a big problem.

We need to soldier on to the mid-season transfer window where we will re-energise our squad,” said Mpofu.

Highlanders have to offload some players that have been constant benchwarmers.

Joel Ngodzo, the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year, has become a pale shadow of the robust player who dictated the pace in midfield for Caps United while former Chicken Inn winger Toto Banda has also failed to justify his presence in the Bosso squad.

Ngodzo was introduced as a second-half substitute when Highlanders edged Dynamos 1-0 in the Independence Cup and nearly gifted DeMbare a goal and fans booed him after he passed the ball to an opponent.

Toto has made cameo appearances but failed to hit the target in the matches he has played.

Following five straight draws and Mpofu’s lamentation about lack of depth, it seems the coach will again look to his goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda to inspire the team.

Sibanda has started all 14 league games and conceded 10 times while his Dynamos counterpart Taimon Mvula has only been breached four times.

Both are experienced goalkeepers who have seen many battles and their characters will be heavily tested on Sunday.

Bosso have kept similar faces at the back, with Peter Muduhwa partnering Andrew Tandi in central defence while 22-year-old Andrew Mbeba wrestled the right-back slot from Crispen Ncube (28), whose mistakes have been costly.

Left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu, who started the season as a regular before being elbowed out by Pritchard Mphelele, has reclaimed his position following the latter’s thigh injury in March against Caps United which ruled him out till July.

This forced Mpofu to recall Archford Faira from Southern Region Division One side ZPC Hwange.

Faira is yet to feature in any game, although he has made it for some match day squads.

No doubt, DeMbare have better players than Highlanders.

They can afford to make wholesome changes to their starting team with ease.

They showed it by resting captain Partson Jaure for ex-ZPC Kariba central defender Sylvester Appiah, benched utility players Brendon Mpofu and Keith Murera as well as Trevor Mavunga and still managed to get positive results.

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, has infact thrived on rotating his players, making it almost impossible to predict the starting line-up or his substitutions compared to Mpofu.

The arrival of King Nadolo from TelOne FC after a failed move to Caps United has further reinforced Dynamos’ midfield, with the former Highlanders’ attacking midfielder scoring two goals in DeMbare’s last games in the 2-1 win over Whawha and 1-1 draw against Bulawayo City.

Upfront, Highlanders have trusted Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa as well as the predictable introduction of Washington Navaya from the bench while Dynamos’ gunners at the coach’s disposal include Tinashe Makanda, young Bill Antonio, Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga, Nigerian Alex Orotomal and Evans Katema.

With winger Ray Lunga sidelined, Banda has struggled to fill the void left by the pint-sized winger while Ngodzo has struggled to displace Devine Mhindirira.

Unheralded players in the form of Keith Mavunga, Romeo Zimba, Mthabisi Ncube and Prince Nyathi have failed to break into the team and are seemingly comfortable with being benchwarmers.

–@ZililoR