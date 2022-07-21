Luminous bares all in debut book

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Rapper Luminous has extended his portfolio with the release of his debut book titled Confessions of a fornicator and an EP titled Love, Sex and the Gospel (LSG) slated for Friday.

The Ungay’vusa singer who is known for his high-energy stage performances has since channelled his energy to authorship.

He said the book is a confessional of sex and religion.

“The confessions of a fornicator is exactly what the title suggests, confessions. It’s Christian literature and is a story of a boy raised in a Christian family, but struggles with lust and addiction.

“We follow his journey to healing and his fight to hold onto a faith that saved him. In our society, topical issues involving sex are taboo so I’m opening a can of worms, with the hope of helping someone make informed decisions on sexual matters,” said Luminous.

In this project, Luminous worked closely with the British Council, Kay Media Africa, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation.

The LSG EP is a conceptual project with eight tracks. It has a video series premiering on YouTube.

“It explores the themes of love, sex, and the gospel while attempting to show the vanity of it and how distorted our view of these are,” Luminous said.

On this production, the rapper collaborated with Mimmie Tarukwana, Vuyo Brown, Khwezi, Fran_Que, Tebza, Nomuhle, Fish F Ndaramu, Juan Memo Hoze with the voice-over acting by Sinakwinkosi Mdlongwa.

The rapper is making his presence felt in the entertainment sector with the roll-out of a set of visual packages for his fans. He has been able to record the 3rd Letter Series which is a story of deceit, lust, pride, sex, and hurt. This complements Meet Luminous Season 2, a web series showing the making of his upcoming projects.

His second EP is being supported by the British Council Cultural Economy programme. — @eMKlass_49