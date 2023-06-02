Lutheran Church Zimbabwe’s Bishop Dube dies

Thokozile Mbedzi, Online Reporter

ONE of the oldest Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe’s pioneer leaders, retired Bishop Emeritus Litsietsi Maqethuka Dube, has died.

He was 80. Bishop Dube died last Sunday after a long illness and was buried on Wednesday in his rural home at Emalibeni in Beitbridge District.

His successor, Bishop, Michael Dube, of the western region Diocese confirmed the sad news saying the church has lost a pillar of strength, and a senior member who knew the organizational doctrine and was a distinguished unifier and peacemaker at home and internationally.

“He was a humble man, a teacher, evangelist, pastor, dean, and a bishop. We are all on our knees over the sad loss because he was the pillar of strength and had sound doctrines of our church nationally and internationally,” he said.

“He was a fountain of knowledge and love to us all and was involved in the writing of many books. He was also involved in other projects and we are grateful for the legacy, which he has left behind.

“He became a Bishop in 2005 and held fort up to 2013 when l took over from him and continued with the work of our Almighty.

“Our Bishop was involved in many activities and educational training locally and outside the country.”

Bishop was first trained at Maphumelelo in South Africa and was the last African Bishop to head ELCZ as a national church.

“Bishop Dube was involved in various interactions and mentoring of many who went through his guidance and are now holding different positions in life in medical, legal, and the media,” said Bishop Dube.

He said the late clergyman also mentored the likes of the late veteran journalist and former Sunday news editor, Paul Mambo, among several other distinguished people who passed through his hands at Manama High School.

“When Manama High School students crossed the borders and went to fight for the liberation struggle, together with the late Reverend Arot Vella, and Rev Masiane, they were tortured for supporting the struggle.

“They sourced clothes and food for the families whose breadwinners were either detained or had crossed the border to liberate our country.

“Bishop Dube assisted vulnerable kids with sourcing school fees and uniforms and also gave them moral support through the scriptures,” he said.

“I know this loss is not for the Lutheran Church only, but for us all as a nation, because he played many roles during his lifetime and was involved in peace initiatives, which took place in France and was together with Danisa Ndlovu of the Brethren Church and they made us proud and taught us peace and forgiveness.”

After retirement, the late Bishop continued to work closely with the church as a principal of Manama where he was involved in the training of junior bishops until his death.