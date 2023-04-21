Luton Town’s EPL action beckons

Innocent Kurira – [email protected]

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s Luton Town have sealed a play-off spot after playing to a 1-1 draw against Reading on Wednesday evening at the Madejski Stadium.

The Hatters are third on the Sky Bet Championship table with 75 points from 43 matches. Wednesday’s result saw Rob Edwards’ men ensure that they will have a crack at playing in the English Premier

League next season as they are guaranteed a spot in the top six with three games to the seasons end.

Burnley on 92 points have already been promoted while second placed Sheffield on 82 points are set to join them automatically, which leaves Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn to battle it out in the play-offs.

Edwards is a man over the moon after Wednesday’s confirmation that the Hatters officially have a chance to play in the EPL next season should they win the play-offs.

“I’m really pleased with everyone out on the pitch, but then the changes really gave us a fresh impetus and some new ideas, a little bit more creativity in certain aspects of the pitch. It was a great cross from Bez, Eli was really brave and Carlton was in the right place at the right time, so a fantastic equaliser.

“We went in search of the winner, couldn’t quite get it, but I think it’s a great night for the football club, I really do. We’ve guaranteed a play-off spot with three games to go,’’ said Edwards.

“Of course we wanted to win the game, we’ll still keep our foot down and try to keep winning every game, but we’ve got to celebrate this as well tonight (Wednesday).”

Edwards vowed to keep pursuing Sheffield United in second, but will treat the final three league matches as play-offs as Town jostle for position, first with Middlesbrough and then Blackburn on the next two Mondays.

“We’ll still keep fighting and going for it, we have to while it’s still mathematically possible. There’s two things we want to keep our momentum and we want to keep people fresh and fit. That’s what we’ve got to do, so we’ve got to find a real good balance to that.

“But we’ve got some fantastic games coming up now on consecutive Mondays, and I’ve just said to the lads in there now, we want to treat them as play-off games.

“This is Middlesbrough coming and they are going to be there, Blackburn as well. So these next couple of games, let’s treat them like that. Let’s get the atmosphere going on Monday night. I’m sure everybody will be looking forward to it. Let’s have an early taste of the play-offs.”

Nakamba has been enjoying his game at Luton since joining on loan from Aston Villa. Since his arrival at Kenilworth Road at the end of January, Luton Town have only lost one match, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley on February 18.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who started and played the entire 90 minutes against Reading was voted the Luton Town Player of the Month for March and also won the Player of the Match accolade in his team’s come from behind 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10.

The Hatters have not lost in their last 11 games, with seven wins and four draws. — @innocentskizoe.