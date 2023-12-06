Macheso and sons returns to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

SUNGURA maestro, Alick Macheso will return to Kwekwe this Friday for a gig slated for Gulez Gardens where he will share the stage with his two sons, Esau and Tatenda.

Baba Shero drew a full house and serenaded his legion of fans when he last performed at the same joint in August and is expected to repeat the same feat.

Show promoter, Yellow Malewa said all was set for the show.

“We are always happy to host one of the best musicians ever to emerge from Zimbabwe. He is coming with his two sons who are also doing well in their own right and we are elated to be hosting the first family of sungura,” said Malewa.

Gulez Gardens Entertainment Manager, Fidelis (DJ Fidel) Isaacs said the new look venue is set to host Baba Shero and sons.

“This is a new look venue which has become a favorite hunting ground for Macheso. We have since upgraded the venue by putting a roof so even if it rains, there are no fears as revelers will be safe from rains. We have upgraded the venue to become one of the best in the province, if not the country,” he said.