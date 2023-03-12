Madlambuzi youth nabbed over rape and robbery charges

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Chronicle Reporter

AN 18-year-old man has been arrested in Madlambuzi in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, over rape and robbery charges.

The police said the suspect allegedly robbed a shop and committed sexual assault at knifepoint at Sithabathaba Business Center on March 8, 2023.

“The suspect allegedly broke and entered into the complainant’s shop armed with a knife and whilst inside he raped the complainant (30) and robbed her of her Itel P38 cellphone and cash amounting to ZAR5 862.00 plus BWP1 173.00,” said the police in a post on Twitter.

The police were able to arrest the suspect and recovered the stolen goods, which the complainant was able to positively identify. – @MbuleloMpofu.

