Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

COMEDIAN and actor Madlela Skhobokhobo has joined fast-growing radio station Skyz Metro FM and is set to make his maiden appearance as a radio host next Thursday.

He will be hosting the Thetha Zonke show that will air on Thursdays from 9pm to 11PM. His co-hosts will be Gesh 23 and Lillet who are already with the station.

Madlela who is a fan favourite is also set to join Bkay on the Esabantu breakfast show every Friday from 6AM to 9AM. The show is one of its kind in the country as it only plays 100 percent local music.

The artiste who is in South Africa for shows said he is looking forward to joining the radio station as he wants to help unleash hidden talent across all sectors.

“The show (Thetha Zonke) will be about exclusive and exceptional stories of people that are doing great things in communities. It’ll also seek to give a voice to the voiceless and enable them to be celebrated for the great work that they’re doing,” said Madlela.

Things are really looking up for Madlela as he has also clinched a deal with Coca Cola that will see him serving as their influencer.

“To land such roles shows that the Madlela Skhobokhobo brand has grown in the Southern region,” said Madlela. – @mthabisi_mthire